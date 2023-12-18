Bốc thăm chia cặp vòng 1/8 Champions League 2023-2024

18 giờ ngày 18/12 (theo giờ Việt Nam), Liên đoàn Bóng đá châu Âu (UEFA) sẽ tiến hành bốc thăm chia cặp vòng 1/8 Champions League mùa giải 2023-24.
Matchday 6 had it all 🍿#PricelessMoments | @MastercardEU pic.twitter.com/kr2F0nDH19— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 17, 2023
It's #UCLdraw day 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UYAoLu5Gh9— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 18, 2023
Lễ bốc thăm vòng loại trực tiếp Champions League 2023-2024 sẽ diễn ra vào lúc 18 giờ ngày 18/12 (theo giờ Việt Nam) tại Nyon, Thụy Sĩ.