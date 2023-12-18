Bốc thăm chia cặp vòng 1/8 Champions League 2023-2024

Thể thao

18 giờ ngày 18/12, Liên đoàn Bóng đá châu Âu (UEFA) sẽ tiến hành bốc thăm chia cặp vòng 1/8 Champions League mùa giải 2023-24.

(Nguồn: Getty Images)

Những khoảnh khắc đáng chú ý của lượt trận cuối vòng bảng.
Một số thống kê của vòng đấu bảng.
Lễ bốc thăm sẽ bắt đầu trong vòng hơn một giờ đồng hồ.

Lễ bốc thăm vòng loại trực tiếp Champions League 2023-2024 sẽ diễn ra vào lúc 18 giờ ngày 18/12 (theo giờ Việt Nam) tại Nyon, Thụy Sĩ.

(Vietnam+)
